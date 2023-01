DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department.

Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the incident did not appear to be random.

The investigation is ongoing.