DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham public school leaders are hosting town hall meetings Monday to talk with families about its shortage of after school workers. That shortage has led to more than 700 children being waitlisted for the district’s after school programs.

District leaders gave updated numbers during Monday’s 10 a.m. meeting and said it needs to hire more than 50 people to reduce the waitlist. District leaders are also using these meetings to brainstorm with families about ways to bring in more applicants.

Mary Kennedy’s grandchild is attending one of the district’s after school programs and tells CBS 17 she wanted to bring some ideas to the table.

“We were real surprised when we found out there was a shortage so I was hoping to hear maybe what I can do to help with this effort to find people to work,” Kennedy said.

DPS said it’s already recruiting college students and retirees and also seeking out current school district employees to work in the program for extra duty pay.

The district plans to hold another meeting Monday at 6 p.m.