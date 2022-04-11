DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been three years since residents and leaders in Durham County have attended the State of Durham County address in person.

The board of commissioner’s chair, Brenda Howerton, addressed everything from the county’s ongoing recovery through the COVID pandemic to economic development.

“Google Cloud Hub will eventually bring 1,000 jobs,” Howerton said.

She also revealed an early look at how the county wants to spend money soon. While it’s not a done deal, the commissioners hope to assign more money in the upcoming budget toward programs supporting children and families, mental health services and pre-K access.

They also hope to put more money toward crime reduction and intervention initiatives.

“It is my pleasure to join with our new mayor, Elaine O’Neal, on some very critical programs to improve the lives of everyone,” said Howerton.

Gun violence has been a concerning topic for a while now.

Since Friday afternoon, there were four shootings in Durham where eight people were wounded — and two died.

“While this list is not all of our priorities. I feel like it represents our current goals,” Howerton said.

She also mentioned the county is working on the Durham YouthWorks Summer Program.

As far as the budget, the county will continue to work on it through the next month.