Still need your COVID-19 vaccine? Want $100? Head to NC Central’s vaccine clinic Wednesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — If you still need to get your COVID-19 vaccine and you’d also like $100 then today’s the day for you to get your shot.

North Carolina Central University and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are teaming up for a vaccine clinic at the school on Wednesday.

The clinic will offer both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and vaccines are available by walk-in or appointment.

NCDHHS will be on hand to provide $100 gift cards to the first 150 university and community members who get their first vaccination at today’s clinic.

Everyone 12 years of age and older is eligible to get the shot.

Select vaccine locations had been offering $100 gift cards for first vaccinations during the month of August. The program ended Aug. 31, but any sites with leftover cards will be able to distribute them through mid-September. NCDHHS officials said that 133,098 cards were distributed through the program in August at a cost of about $3.3 million.

If you’d like to set up an appointment you can do so by clicking here.

The clinic will be held on campus at the Alfonso Elder Student Union, located at 507 Nelson St. in Durham.