DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — While an average of two shootings happens everyday in Durham, an average of one gun is stolen per day in the city as well.

According to an open records request, CBS 17 found that 293 guns have been stolen so far in Durham from Jan. 1- Aug. 31, 2022.

That’s a 12 percent increase from the 261 guns reported stolen during that same time frame in 2021. In 2020, 258 guns had been reported stolen during that time and 233 guns had been stolen during that time in 2019.

After digging through police reports, CBS 17 found the guns were taken during robberies, burglaries, home break-ins, and more than half of the guns (149) were taken from motor vehicles.

A car has its window partially open in a Durham area parking lot. CBS 17/Crystal Price

Durham Police have told CBS 17 that in 64 percent of the cases where guns were stolen from motor vehicles, the vehicles were unlocked.

A majority of the guns stolen so far his year have been handguns, but CBS 17 also found that everything from AR-15s to AK-47s have been stolen as well.

A warrant shows an AR-15 had been reported stolen to Durham police. (CBS 17/Crystal Price)

CBS 17 found thieves took guns from vehicles parked at homes, commercial offices, restaurants, convenience stores, and night clubs.

Larry Smith, spokesperson for the Durham Fraternal Order of Police, said it is concerning to hear this many guns are being reported stolen.

“You just don’t want weapons out there in the hands of a person who shouldn’t be owning weapons,” Smith said. “Typically, a lot of times they end up being used to commit a crime.”

While Durham Police has urged gun owners in the city to properly secure their firearms, North Carolina state representative Marcia Morey tells CBS 17 that she thinks more can be done at the legislative level to help address this.

“The public is demanding we need to do something about our community safety,” Morey said. “To hear there is at least a gun stolen a day on average, those numbers are shocking.”

Morey introduced a safe storage gun bill back in 2020 as part of a gun safety package.

She said the bill would have required gun owners to properly secure their firearms in locked containers in cars and homes. But she said it did not have bipartisan support to move forward.

However, she said there is a plan to introduce the bill again next year.

“People talk to me a lot about their fear of gun violence and we can do something,” Morey said.

CBS 17 found that out of the 293 guns that have been stolen so far this year, 39 of those guns have been recovered, according to public records.