DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed trees and power lines caused multiple road closures and damage around the Triangle on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday morning.
Several intersections in Durham are closed including:
- Hillandale Road at Interstate 85
- Farrington Road between Ridgefield Drive and Dunbrook Drive
- Lincoln Street at Linwood Avenue
- 1000 block of Hyde Park Avenue
- North Driver Street and Liberty Street
- Railroad Street and Liberty Street
- Angier Avenue and Wrenn Road
- 1100 block of North Miami Boulevard
- North Elizabeth Street and Liberty Street
- 1500 block of Robinhood Road
- Morehead Avenue between Chapel Hill Road and Anderson Street
- Fayetteville Road and Juliet Drive
- 3000 block of Weaver Street
Durham police are asking drivers to not drive past any barricades or signs that are in the roadway. Crews will continue to make repairs from Tuesday’s storms and additional roads may be closed.
Police also said several traffic lights are out at the following intersections:
- West Markham Avenue and Ninth Street
- East Main Street and Elizabeth Street
- West Main Street and Gregson Street
- West Main Street and Morgan Street
- West Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard
- South Gregson Street and West Chapel Hill Street
- West Chapel Hill Street and West Pettigrew Street
- West Trinity Avenue and North Gregson Street
- West Morgan Street and North Duke Street
- West Morgan Street and North Gregson Street
- Duke Street and Horton Road
- North Roxboro Street and Duke Street
- North Roxboro Street and Horton Road
- North Roxboro Street and Carver Street
- North Roxboro Street and Old Oxford Road.
- Guess Road and Latta Road
- Guess Road and Horton Road
- Guess Road and Broad Street
- West Club Boulevard and Broad Street
- Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard at Garrett Road
- NC 54 Highway at Farrington Road
- NC 54 Highway at Quadrangle Drive
- NC 54 Highway at Hunting Ridge Road
Drivers should treat the intersections like a four-way stop sign when passing through.