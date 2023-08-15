DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Downed trees and power lines caused multiple road closures and damage around the Triangle on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday morning.

Several intersections in Durham are closed including:

Hillandale Road at Interstate 85

Farrington Road between Ridgefield Drive and Dunbrook Drive

Lincoln Street at Linwood Avenue

1000 block of Hyde Park Avenue

North Driver Street and Liberty Street

Railroad Street and Liberty Street

Angier Avenue and Wrenn Road

1100 block of North Miami Boulevard

North Elizabeth Street and Liberty Street

1500 block of Robinhood Road

Morehead Avenue between Chapel Hill Road and Anderson Street

Fayetteville Road and Juliet Drive

3000 block of Weaver Street

Durham police are asking drivers to not drive past any barricades or signs that are in the roadway. Crews will continue to make repairs from Tuesday’s storms and additional roads may be closed.

Police also said several traffic lights are out at the following intersections:

West Markham Avenue and Ninth Street

East Main Street and Elizabeth Street

West Main Street and Gregson Street

West Main Street and Morgan Street

West Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard

South Gregson Street and West Chapel Hill Street

West Chapel Hill Street and West Pettigrew Street

West Trinity Avenue and North Gregson Street

West Morgan Street and North Duke Street

West Morgan Street and North Gregson Street

Duke Street and Horton Road

North Roxboro Street and Duke Street

North Roxboro Street and Horton Road

North Roxboro Street and Carver Street

North Roxboro Street and Old Oxford Road.

Guess Road and Latta Road

Guess Road and Horton Road

Guess Road and Broad Street

West Club Boulevard and Broad Street

Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard at Garrett Road

NC 54 Highway at Farrington Road

NC 54 Highway at Quadrangle Drive

NC 54 Highway at Hunting Ridge Road

Drivers should treat the intersections like a four-way stop sign when passing through.