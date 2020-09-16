Stray bullets fly into teen boy’s Durham bedroom, mother demands an end to gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Kathy Dingle and her 18-year-old son were home when multiple stray bullets flew into her home on Park Avenue on Tuesday around six in the evening.

“We were making peach cobbler and my son was playing his game when all of a sudden we heard gunshots,” Dingle said. “You could clearly hear it was two different guns.”

Dingle said her first thought was to get down on the floor. She said several shots flew into her son’s bedroom.

“There were four bullet holes in my son’s room, one of them came strictly in front of him while he was playing his game and lodged into the dresser,” Dingle said. “If my son was leaning back in his chair, he would be dead.”

Durham Police said the gun shots came from a confrontation on Driver Street that is behind Dingle’s home.

Authorities said a male got out of a vehicle and fired several shots.

While no one was injured, Dingle’s home was damaged and multiple vehicles of several other innocent people in the neighborhood were also hit.

This isn’t the first time stray bullets have struck homes in the Bull City.

In July, a stray bullet flew into an apartment unit at Cornwallis Road Apartments that struck and eventually killed 12-year-old Tyvien McLean.

“Bullets don’t have an address on them or names on them, they go where they will,” said Mark-Anthony Middleton, city councilor for Ward 2.

As gun violence continues to be a problem in Durham, Middleton is continuing to push for the city to approve a six-month trial for ShotSpotter, a technology that detects gunfire in the city.

“If ShotSpotter were triggered or initiated by gunfire, first responders would be dispatched instantly,” Middleton said.

He said it could speed up response times for police and help them catch the suspects much faster.

But not all city councilors are in support of ShotSpotter technology, some are concerned it could lead to over policing.

Dingle said she just wants something to be done about this soon.

“It could’ve been another child’s life taken in Durham today,” Dingle said. “So please, stop the violence, stop the violence.”