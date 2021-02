DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham crews have closed a street near the American Tobacco campus Tuesday evening after a report of smoke in a nearby building.

Around 6:20 p.m. Blackwell Street was closed between Jackie Robinson Drive and Vivian Street.

Fire crews were at the scene investigating a report of smoke on the top floor of one of the buildings at the American Tobacco campus.

Blackwell Street is expected to remain closed while fire crews investigate.