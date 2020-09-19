‘Streetery’ event aims to promote downtown Durham businesses affected by pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)– It was an evening of lights, music, food and community in Downtown Durham Friday night.

Streets were shut down and outdoor seating expanded, so people could enjoy themselves and give back to local businesses.

“Its great to see people coming out again, being outside, getting together and enjoying all the great things that downtown Durham has to offer,” said Craig Reist -Durham Resident.

It’s part of a new weekly event called Streetery.

The goal is to safely bring foot traffic back to downtown businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Dozens of shops and community members took part.

“They know that restaurants have been impacted greatly and like I said before, they’re definitely giving us a fighting chance and we need it,” said BJ Patel – Owner, Viceroy.

Many people wore a mask but some did not.

Organizers and participants socially distanced seating arrangements and took temperature checks to keep things safe.

There was signage posted reminding people of the safety and outdoor gathering guidelines.

Police were spotted in the area of the event, but no problems were reported.

Many people were happy to comply if it meant a night out.

“It’s both literally and metaphorically a breath of fresh air. It’s just nice to get out and not be in your house all the time,” said Cooper Oljeski.

Organizers are asking for that compliance to continue so that the event can continue as well.

“If you come be safe, wear your mask and enjoy,” said Nicole Thompson – Downtown Durham Inc. President.

The event will take place every Friday and Saturday night from 5:00-9:30pm through December 19th.