Streets at Southpoint Mall adds firearm detecting K-9 to security following shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Following a series of shootings at the Streets at Southpoint in Durham, the mall has added a firearm detecting K-9 as additional security at the mall.

The mall said most shoppers won’t even know the K-9, named “Cigan,” has checked them for a firearm.

Cigan received specialized training by Southern Coast K9 before coming to Southpoint. The K-9 will be with a security officer during searches.

“We share the concerns of our community following recent incidents, which lead to the decision to implement this new security measure,” said the mall’s senior general manager, Patrick Anderson. “The wellbeing of all guests, tenants and employees is paramount, especially as we head into the home stretch of the holiday season. We hope that taking this action will help us to move forward together.”

The mall said firearms are prohibited at The Streets at Southpoint.

On Sunday, shots were fired in the mall’s parking lot. That shooting came just weeks after three people were shot in a robbery attempt on Black Friday.

In late October a fight broke out at the mall, a gun was shown and a loud noise convinced shoppers there was a shooting, according to police.

No shots were fired, but several people were injured — including a pregnant woman who was trampled — during a crush by shoppers and others to escape the mall.