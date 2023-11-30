DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Riverside High School in Durham was caught with a loaded weapon on campus on Thursday, according to a message sent out to parents and staff from Gloria Woods, the school’s principal.

The student was discovered with the loaded weapon after being suspected of vaping in the bathroom, school officials said.

Woods said school leaders take this incident very seriously and that safety is the highest priority. She said there are consequences for having weapons on campus, per district policy.

On Wednesday, a student was escorted off the campus of Rocky Mount High School after a gun was found in their backpack, officials said.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, the School Resource Officer at Riverside High School is seeking a juvenile petition, which will be served when granted.

Durham Public Schools released the following statement in regard to the incident:

A Riverside High School student was reported to have been found vaping in a bathroom and during the course of a search, the student was found to have a loaded weapon. The weapon was confiscated and the student was remanded to the Sheriff’s deputy. Weapons are disallowed on school grounds, per policy 4333/5027/7275. We are grateful for our continued partnership with our law enforcement partners to maintain a safe learning environment for our students and staff.