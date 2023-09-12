DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A student is facing charges in connection to the incident at Northern High School on Monday that led to one person being taken to the hospital.

According to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained juvenile petitions for a 16-year-old boy. He’s been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

The sheriff’s office said due to the age of both the suspect and the victim, no further information will be released.