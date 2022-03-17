DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Students and parents from Immaculata Catholic School took to the streets on Monday afternoon alongside Keep Durham Beautiful to pick up litter and mulch trees along Buchanan Ave, Burch Ave and Wilkerson Street.

They also delivered potted flowers to their neighbors along these streets.

Immaculata Catholic School photo/Robyn Soffera

This volunteer event concluded a two-week kindness-focused fundraiser for the school that raised more than $90,000 for Immaculata, a school record for a Spring fundraising event called Phil’s Challenge.

“Phil’s Challenge has traditionally been a fitness fundraiser, but this year we decided to flex our kindness muscles,” shared Robyn Soffera, director of advancement for Immaculata and the event lead.

“We have been disconnected from each other for two years. When I learned about Raise Craze’s kindness-focused approach I knew this would be perfect for Immaculata. We used this time to re-introduce our buddy system, matching older students with younger students to read together, complete service projects and celebrate with a big obstacle course field day.”

In addition to the Durham Creek Week clean-up from Monday, students and parents also installed a rain garden on the Immaculata campus as part of a larger playground renovation to address urban runoff into the local watersheds. Immaculata sits at the headwaters of two watersheds.

“We teach the students to Care for all Creation, so we have taken great care throughout our playground renovation to address our impact on the local community and to find ways to educate wherever we can,” said Soffera.

Students also wrote letters to the elderly in coordination with lovefortheelderly.org and completed acts of kindness on their own time. All total they logged more than 2,300 acts of kindness.