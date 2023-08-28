DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday was the first day of school for thousands of students in Durham Public Schools.

More than 600 students walked through the doors of Forest View Elementary for their first day. Forest View principal James Boyce said they’re starting the year with no teacher vacancies.

“Forest View is fully staffed, which is a feat. It’s challenging hiring out there so we’re real proud of that,” Boyce said.

There are still more than one hundred teacher vacancies throughout the district but the superintendent says every class is covered.

“We made some arrangements. We have some retirees that are coming back to help and we were able to bring some folks that can cover classes so pretty much, every classroom is going to be with an adult,” said Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga.

Every bus route is also covered and the district tells CBS 17 it has substitute drivers in place if needed.