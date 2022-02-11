Study finds sugar-sweetened drinks may increase prediabetes risk among Hispanic and Latino adults

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A new study published in the Journal of Nutrition finds consuming sugar-sweetened drinks among Hispanic and Latino adults may increase the risk of prediabetes.

“In this particular study, what we wanted to see was what was the association between sugar-sweetened beverages, artificially sweetened beverages, 100 percent fruit juice and the risk of diabetes, prediabetes, and other metabolic markers,” said Dr. Leonor Corsino with the Duke University School of Medicine.

Dr. Corsino and other researchers used data from the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos.

Type 2 diabetes in Hispanic and Latino adults is twice as high compared with non-Hispanic whites.

Findings from the study showed it didn’t take many sugary drinks to impact their health.

“What we found in this study is that unfortunately, having more than two drinks a day does increase your risk and is associated with having prediabetes,” Dr. Corsino said.

Dr. Corsino says the research points to the need for those in the Hispanic and Latino community to take steps to curb their risks.

“The message is that that could be one behavior change, one thing you change in your diet that could have a big impact on your likelihood of developing diabetes in the future especially if you’re at risk of developing diabetes,” she said. “So, drink less sugar-sweetened beverages.”

Doctors also recommend a healthy diet and at least 30-minutes of exercise daily.