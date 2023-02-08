DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday shooting has been identified, Durham police said Wednesday.

Gregory Newsome, 38, of Durham, was shot and killed just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.