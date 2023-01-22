DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools is in the middle of improving its security measures at schools across the district, but school leaders tell CBS 17 supply chain issues are impacting the process.

Executive Safety and Security Director Eva Howard tells CBS 17 the district is upgrading its door access and camera systems at schools district-wide.

However, she said supply chain issues have led to delays in getting some upgrades taken care of.

“It depends on what part. You know, one part may be delayed by a day or two, we may have another part is delayed by two weeks,” Howard said.

Despite the delays, the school district wants to assure parents that each child will be safe in the classroom.

“The schools are secure so there’s not a gap in any of any of the security systems within the schools,” Howard said.

District leaders are looking at other security measures in the future, but out of the interest of safety, they’re not able to discuss what those methods will be.

The district uses grants, among other methods, to pay for the security upgrades.