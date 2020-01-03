Surveillance video shows Christmas Eve armed robbery of Durham Bojangles

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday of a Christmas Eve armed robbery of a Bojangles.

The video shows two people enter the Bojangles located at 1712 S. Miami Blvd. from a back entrance. It happened at about 1:49 a.m. One of the suspects then walks into an office space where the manager is, points a gun at him, and takes an undetermined amount of cash.

The manager told deputies he was outside warming up his car when he was approached by a man wearing dark clothing. He said the man forced him back inside the restaurant at gunpoint before demanding money.

The two people then run out of the building. Before running off the property, they turn around and steal the manager’s car.

The vehicle was found a short distance away, the sheriff’s office said.

A second employee was inside the restaurant at the time. Neither was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0880.

