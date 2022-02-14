Surveillance video shows when teen, man were shot at gas station across from Hillside High School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager was taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after he was shot at a gas station across from Hillside High School.

Surveillance video that CBS 17 obtained from the Amoco gas station in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street showed a group of people outside about 12:30 p.m. when witnesses said between six to 10 shots were fired.

The teen boy who was shot could be seen running in the gas station to take cover, and bullets could be seen flying through the glass windows and into the store as he entered.

In the video, he fell to the floor inside the gas station, and police said he was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene said an altercation led to shots being fired.

The store owner, Akm Suruz, said he was grazed in the hand when at least two bullets flew into his store.

“It went right past me and grazed through my hand,” Suruz said. “I have two little babies at home. After this shock, I was worried about what’s going to happen to my kids, if I didn’t make it and I wasn’t talking to you right now.”

Suruz said he has seen high school students get into fights at the store, but he had never seen it escalate to a shooting.

“They’re just high school kids and they’re walking with these guns,” Suruz said. “It happened here, what if it happens inside the school?”

Suruz said no customers were inside the store at the time and no one else was hurt.

But several Hillside High School students were outside the store when the shooting happened, including Cameron Johnson, who is in the 11th grade.

“All I heard were six shots, and a whole lot of people ran around,” Johnson said. “I ran and dropped over. I knew I had to get low, I wasn’t going to be here, I wasn’t going to be a victim.”

Johnson said he and his friends had walked over to the gas station for lunch when the shooting happened. He and his friend, Chase Partlew, said something needs to be done about gun violence.

“Stop all of the shooting, especially by the schools, this is supposed to be the safest place and you can’t even walk across the street,” Partlew said.

Hillside High School was briefly on lockdown after the shooting, but the lockdown was lifted around 1:45 p.m.

Police or school officials have not said if the shooting victim is a student at Hillside High School.