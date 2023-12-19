DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Less than a day after Durham’s City Council voted not to extend its ShotSpotter contract, more than a dozen community members offered up a slate of other ideas to increase safety in the city.

Rev. Allen Jones is advocating for an office of survivor care that would support crime victims. His 18-year-old grandson was shot and killed back in 2019.

“We desperately, desperately need a place where we can claim our collective obligations and care for survivors’ healing and the unique needs that violence created in their lives,” Jones said.

The Durham Community Safety and Wellness Task Force presented its final recommendations to the city council on Tuesday after over two years of work. The goal is to bring in additional programs that rely on community-based prevention as alternatives to policing and the criminal justice system.

“Survivors of gun violence confirmed there is an urgency to focus resources on children and youth,” Prescriptions for Repair Coordinator Azmen Johnson said.

Some of the recommendations include the office of survivor care, the reallocation of vacant police positions to the Community Safety Department and making naloxone rescue kits available to all city and county workers.

“In 2021, 108 of our neighbors died from overdose,” task force Co-Chair Xavier Cason said. “All fatal opioid overdoses can be prevented by timely administration of the opioid reversal medication naloxone.”

Other recommendations include boosting resources for youth, such as events to prevent gun violence.

Right now, people like Jones would like to see more resources for survivors.

“The only official responders to talk to us that day were police investigators — then, there was silence,” Jones said.

Recommendations like expanding Durham’s HEART program have already been put into place.