DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was arrested and charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Durham on Tuesday.

Police said on Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a crisis call in the 300 block of North Driver Street. After arriving, a man who was experiencing a crisis told police an altercation occurred and another man was shot.

EMS pronounced Joseph Winstead, 78, deceased at the scene.

Get crime updates in your inbox – Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Police said Brett Cote, 35, of Durham, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Durham county Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.