DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was arrested and charged with first degree murder after a shooting in Durham on Tuesday.

Police said on Tuesday at 9:27 a.m., officers and EMS responded to a crisis call in the 300 block of North Driver Street. After arriving, a man who was experiencing a crisis told police an altercation occurred and another man was shot.

EMS pronounced Joseph Winstead, 78, deceased at the scene.

Police said Brett Cote, 35, of Durham, was arrested and charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Durham county Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.