RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The Durham Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in a series of armed robberies.

Durham police investigators arrested Christian Davis, 29, for the six robberies that happened over the last two weeks in the city. Three of those robberies occurred on the same day. The armed robberies happened:

July 4: BP station located in the 100 block of W. Cornwallis Rd.

July 5: Cruisers located in the 3500 block Hillsborough Rd.

July 5: The One Hop located in the 2000 block of Guess Rd.

July 5: BP station located in 100 block of W. Cornwallis Rd.

July 10: BP station located in the 100 block of W. Cornwallis Rd.

July 14: BP station located in the 2500 block Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Davis was in possession of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Davis was charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of a Schedule II drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $350,000 secured bond.

Durham police said Davis was also believed to be involved in a robbery in the county. That robbery is being investigated by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said all the robberies remain active investigations. If you have any information on these cases, you are asked to contact Cpl. A Cisternas at 919-560-4440 ext. 29480 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward.