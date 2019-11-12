Suspect driving stolen car plows into Durham patrol vehicle, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating a shooting and possible carjacking that happened near Angier Avenue & Dale Street on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Durham Police Department told CBS 17 officers responded to the intersection about 1 p.m.

Police said a person was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

Authorities spotted the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it. That’s when the suspect crashed into a patrol car near the intersection of Geer Street and North Alston Avenue.

Police said it does not appear the officer or the suspect suffered injuries in the collision.

