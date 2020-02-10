Suspect nabbed soon after Durham BP gas station armed robbery, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Durham police at the BP after the robbery. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed robbery suspect in Durham was caught soon after the theft early Monday, police said.

The armed robbery happened just before midnight Sunday at the BP gas station on Hillandale Road, according to Durham police.

Soon after, early Monday morning, the suspect was caught about a half-mile away on Croasdaile Drive, police said.

The suspect was spotted along the road and was arrested without incident, police at the scene told CBS 17.

No one was hurt in the robbery. No other details were available early Monday.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss