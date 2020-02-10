Suspect nabbed soon after Durham BP gas station armed robbery, police say

Durham police at the BP after the robbery. Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An armed robbery suspect in Durham was caught soon after the theft early Monday, police said.

The armed robbery happened just before midnight Sunday at the BP gas station on Hillandale Road, according to Durham police.

Soon after, early Monday morning, the suspect was caught about a half-mile away on Croasdaile Drive, police said.

The suspect was spotted along the road and was arrested without incident, police at the scene told CBS 17.

No one was hurt in the robbery. No other details were available early Monday.

