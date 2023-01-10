DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police tape surrounds a portion of the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham as a search for two suspects is underway following a shots fired call Tuesday morning.

Two suspects shot at two victims walking in front of a business shortly after 10:30 a.m., according to Durham police. No injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired.

The two suspects fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle in front of a hotel in the 300 block of Blackwell Street.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene under the investigation of Durham police.

Minimal property damage was also reported at the hotel where a CBS 17 crew has seen what appears to be a shattered window.

Darran Todd/CBS 17

As the investigation continues, the driveway in front of Tobacco Road Sports Cafe will remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.