DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that used a fake business name to buy roof shingles.

Police said the suspect arrived in a burgundy F-150 and later returned in a U-Haul truck and loaded up 39 roof shingles.

(Durham Police Department)

Officers did not indicate where or when the shingles were purchased. The suspect may possibly live in Burlington.

If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information regarding this case, contact Detective D.T. Stocks at 919-560-4281 ext. 29124.