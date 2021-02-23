Suspect vehicle identified after driver crashes car after being hit by gunfire along US 70 in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies said that a person was injured in a shooting from one car into another which then triggered a wreck Saturday afternoon.

Deputies have since identified a vehicle of interest in the shooting — a white Acura. Investigators have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 when Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a traffic crash and a report of gunfire, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened as a dark-colored Volkswagen sedan was heading east of U.S. 70 from Lynn Road.

The occupant of the Acura fired

“several shots” at the Volkswagen “for unknown reasons,” the news release said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was hit by gunfire, crossed into oncoming traffic, and crashed into a van, officials said.

The driver of the Acura fled the scene along U.S. 70 east toward Wake County.

The victim was hit by gunfire in their hip and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers, at 919-683-1200.