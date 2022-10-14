DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for the public’s help to find a driver in a hit-and-run with serious injuries after hitting a motor scooter on Monday.

On Monday, officers said they were called to a crash on Guess Road in the intersection of North Pointe Drive involving a car and a 2014 Yamaha scooter.

They said Edilberto Arboleda Ruiz, the driver of the scooter, was heading north on Guess Road when a car driving in the opposite direction made a left turn onto North Pointe Drive in front of him.

Ruiz suffered serious injuries, according to police. They did not provide an update on his condition.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car fled the scene and headed east on North Pointe Drive.

Evidence at the scene suggests the suspect may have been driving a gray 2009-2011 Honda Pilot, according to investigators.

They said the vehicle should have damage to the front-right bumper and is missing a front-right fog-light cover.

Police provided a photo of what the suspect’s vehicle may look like. They say it is not the actual suspect vehicle.

(Durham Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Henry of the Traffic and Crash Team at 919-560-4935 ext. 29449 or Durham Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Police say anyone who calls Crime Stoppers never has to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.