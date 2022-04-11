DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham County deputies in an unmarked car were shot at Saturday night, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Two on-duty officers were in the area of Keystone Place and Dearborn Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They were working “an active and ongoing investigation,” the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

While they were observing the area, at least two men fired multiple shots at them. The unmarked vehicle and nearby residences, that were occupied, were struck. No one was injured, deputies said.

“This gun violence cannot go on and has to stop,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence F. Birkhead said. “Innocent people who were sitting in their homes and enjoying a Saturday evening with family could have been seriously injured or killed.”

The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident. The suspects have not been identified and are at large.