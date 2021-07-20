Suspects tried to steal gun from Roxboro teen when he was murdered in April, warrants show

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 15-year-old killed in Durham in April was shot when suspects tried to steal his gun, according to warrants obtained on Tuesday.

Ian Wells, who was a 15-year-old from Roxboro, was shot and then crashed a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, his sister Imani Taborn said at the time.

A family friend was initially driving the van. They stopped to get a drink at a gas station near the intersection of Alston Avenue and Gann Street. Wells was shot, then jumped in the van and drove off, but the suspects followed him and shot him again, causing the crash, Taborn said.

According to warrants obtained Tuesday, surveillance footage showed two males exit a dark sedan and approach the area where Wells’ car was parked. The two then are seen running back to the dark sedan before running back toward Wells’ car as it drives away.

Documents showed that Wells communicated with a male juvenile the night of his murder through Instagram. They discussed prices and arranged to meet at the BP gas station on S. Alston Avenue. The other person asked Wells what kind of firearm he had. They last communicated around 12:36 a.m. on April 4, which is around when the suspects arrived and the shooting happened.

Further reviews of Instagram records showed that the juvenile, before the murder, messaged people and said he planned to rob Wells. He asked multiple people for pictures of firearms and told one person he was going to “scrape” Wells, warrants showed.

“Scrape” refers to a robbery. The juvenile also messaged multiple people about wanting to get a gun in order to do “scrapes” and that he wanted to steal guns from people, the warrant said.

It is believed that the juvenile conspired with multiple other people to make Wells believe they were going to sell him a handgun magazine. Instead, they planned to steal it from him, the warrant showed.

Investigators were working to obtain communication records between that juvenile and others who are believed to have conspired to rob Wells.