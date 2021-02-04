Suspects used stolen vehicle to break into Durham County gun shop, officials say

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a break-in at a gun shop in Bahama that occurred on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the break-in occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. at a gun shop located at 1425 Bahama Road. Drye’s Gun Shop is located at that address.

Drye’s Gun Shop was broken into Thursday morning (Photo: Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived on the scene and “determined that multiple suspects had driven a stolen vehicle into the building to gain entry into the store.”

There is currently no suspect information available.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact Durham County Sheriff’s Office CID at 919-560-0880. Crime tips may be directed to 919-560-7151, crimetip@durhamsheriff.org, or Durham Crimestoppers 919-683-1200.