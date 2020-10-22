SUV crashes into townhome in Durham, police say

A car crashed into a residence in Durham on Oct. 22, 2020.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Everyone was safe Thursday night after an SUV crashed into a townhome in Durham, police said.

As of 7:20 p.m., police were investigating the crash. A CBS 17 crew on scene observed heavy damage to the front of the townhome and damage to the rear of a vehicle.

It wasn’t known if anyone was inside the unit when the crash happened.

