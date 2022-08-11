DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man faces charges after his SUV struck a motorcyclist who later died, police say.

The Durham Police Department said Thursday that Ellis Johnson, 53, is charged with failing to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle following the crash Monday morning.

The motorcyclist — 25-year-old Kalon Gentry of Roxboro — was traveling southbound when he was struck by Johnson’s SUV as it turned left in front of his path at the intersection of North Duke Street and Holt School Road in Durham, police said.

Police said Gentry was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Johnson was treated at the scene, with police saying their initial investigation found neither speed nor impairment were factors in the crash.

North Duke Street was closed from Roxboro Road to Holt School Road for several hours that morning while officers investigated.