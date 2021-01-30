SUV flips during crash, blocking lanes on I-40 east in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was backed up after an SUV crashed and closed lanes along Interstate 40 in Durham for about an hour Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on I-40 eastbound at Page Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Two right lanes were initially closed after an SUV appeared to crash and flip along the right side of the highway near exit 282, which is Page Road.

Video from the scene appeared to show one vehicle involved. There is no word about injuries.

The highway was cleared just before 5:10 p.m.

Durham police are investigating the wreck.