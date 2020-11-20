SUV snaps utility pole in half in Durham traffic collision

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A SUV plowed into a utility pole Friday morning snapping it in half during a two-vehicle collision on Blackwell Street, police said.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m.

As of 11 a.m., Blackwell Street is closed at Morehead Avenue as police investigate.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as some traffic lights were knocked to the ground by the collision.

Officers on the scene said everyone is expected to be OK, but one woman was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The crash is still under investigation.