SUV sought in teen’s deadly shooting in Durham last week

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are trying to track down an SUV that they say was involved in one of two deadly shootings in Durham last week

Zaeveon Hershel Tucker, 17, was found shot to death in a downtown Durham church’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon – the second deadly shooting in the city in less than 24 hours.

Police were called to the 100 block of North Driver Street, near the intersection with Main Street, around 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Tucker had been shot in the back, police said.

The Chevrolet Equinox

On Monday, Durham police said that a silver 2018 Chevrolet Equinox SUV was involved. Photos of the SUV were released by police.

Police said people in a white pickup truck might also be witnesses of the deadly shooting.

The occupants of a Ford F-150 are not considered suspects, police said. The truck is described as a white utility truck with red writing/sticker on the passenger side of the utility box top.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

