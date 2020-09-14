Teen arrested after 3 shot in car in Durham last month

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in a triple-shooting that happened in a car in Durham late last month, police said Monday.

The shooting was reported on Aug. 31 just before 5:30 p.m. along Umstead Street near Dawkins Street.

Police said three people — two men and a woman — were in a silver Honda Accord, which had multiple bullet holes in it, and its rear window shot out.

The vehicle — a Honda sedan — left the scene, then stopped near the intersection of Lincoln and Simmons streets.

The victims told police they were in the Honda near the intersection of Umstead and Dawkins streets when the suspect approached the car, fired several shots and ran away, police said.

Investigators took out juvenile petitions charging the 17-year-old with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, shooting into an occupied vehicle, being a minor in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The 17-year-old has been placed in a secure juvenile facility, police said. Because of the suspect’s age, the person’s identity was not released.

More headlines from CBS17.com: