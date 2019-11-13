Teen arrested after armed carjacking, shooting, then crashing stolen car into Durham police cruiser

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager was arrested after carjacking and shooting a man, then crashing the stolen car into a Durham police car Tuesday, a news release said.

Joseph Cates.

Joseph Demario Cates, 17, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injuries, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The incident started around 1 p.m. Tuesday near Angier Avenue and Dale Street. Police said a 19-year-old man met up with two other men to buy a cell phone through the OfferUp. The victim was robbed at gunpoint of his wallet, phone, and 2007 Toyota Camry.

The victim was also pistol-whipped and shot once during the robbery. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle a short time later. They attempted to stop it on North Alston Avenue. Cates sped away from officers. He crossed into oncoming traffic and ran a red light before crashing into a police car traveling east on Geer Street, the release said.

The Camry hit the passenger side of the 2018 Dodge patrol car. The cruiser spun around and was hit a second time by the Camry. The officer wasn’t involved in the chase and had a green light, police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital “to be checked out,” police said.

Cates was not injured. He was arrested at the scene of the crash. He was taken to the Durham County Jail and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The second suspect hasn’t been identified. Police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

