Teen boy found shot to death in vehicle at Duke Hospital, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a teen boy was found shot inside a vehicle at a local hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported gunshot wound at Duke University Hospital around 12:30 a.m. and once on scene, found a 16-year-old male dead inside a vehicle there, police said.

Police identified the teen as Duwayne Clay, Jr., of Durham. Officials said they're unsure of where the shooting occurred. Clay had attended the Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, but withdrew in November 2018, according to the district.

“Sixteen years old is very young,” said Jonathan Friedrick, Captain of Criminal Investigations Division for the Durham Police Department. “It’s disheartening. We don’t want to see it. We don’t want to see anyone get killed anytime — especially a younger adult who still has a future in front of him.”

Police told CBS 17 the car Clay was found in had been reported stolen in Raleigh days earlier. He almost made it to the emergency room, but died in the backseat of the vehicle in the hospital's parking lot, police said.

Police said there are no further details to release at this time and the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Armstrong at (919) 560-4440 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

