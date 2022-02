DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenage boy was shot in Durham Thursday night, police said.

Just after 9:45 p.m., Durham officers were dispatched to a shooting report along the 2400 block of Camellia Drive. The neighborhood is off of Hillandale Road.

Police said the found a male teenager who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation is active. They did not release any information on a suspect.