Teen boy shot while walking near Durham park on Christmas Eve

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was shot while walking near a park in Durham on Christmas Eve, police said.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Cook Road, according to a news release from Durham police.

The victim, a teen boy, told police he was walking in the area when he was shot. Cook Road Park is located at 602 Cook Road.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said they do not believe his wounds are life-threatening.

Cook Road is located south of downtown Durham between Fayetteville Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

No other details — including a possible suspect — were released by police

Durham police said anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. Police said CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.