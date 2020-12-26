Teen dies after crashing Camaro in Durham on Christmas morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A 17-year-old boy driving a sports car died in a crash while driving too fast early Christmas morning, police say.
The incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Lakewood Avenue, according to Durham police.
The teen was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro northbound on Lakewood Avenue, but “failed to negotiate a curve,” a police news release said.
“The Chevrolet Camaro struck a building and a tree before coming to rest in the roadway,” the news release said.
The teen died at the scene.
“Speed is believed to be a factor, according to investigators, and the crash is still under investigation,” the news release said.
The teen’s name has not been released.
