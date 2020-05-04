Teen dies after wrecking Audi in Durham; alcohol a factor in crash, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham teen died after he wrecked his Audi sedan early Monday morning, police say.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Fayetteville Street near Timothy Avenue, according to a Durham police news release.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2005 Audi sedan was heading north on Fayetteville Street and lost control of the car.

The car went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, police said.

Khadyfe Zareyeon Downey, 18, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but later died.

Downey was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

“Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash,” the news release said.

