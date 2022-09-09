DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen and a man are facing charges after a Durham shooting that led to two vehicles in a rolling gunbattle through a crime scene — triggering a shootout with police in late June, Durham police said Friday.

The incident began as gunfire at 10 p.m. June 27 in the 1000 block of Worth Street, according to a news release from Durham police.

A victim was not found along Worth Street, but an empty car had been hit by gunfire and was found at the intersection of Elm and E. Main streets, police said.

Soon after the car was found, a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound walked into a nearby hospital.

“After officers had blocked off the crime scene, two vehicles turned down East Main Street and began to drive through the crime scene while actively shooting,” the news release said.

At least one Durham police officer fired a gun during the incident, police said soon after the incident.

Derashio Wilson (left) and Tyrek Lowery in photos from the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Derashio Wilson, 26, was arrested and charged with solicitation to commit first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, police said.

Tyrek Lowery, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, discharge weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wilson’s bond was set at $1.5 million while Lowery has no bond.