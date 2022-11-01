OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — A girl who recently moved from Durham died after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night while trick-or-treating, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 7 p.m., two 14-year-old girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV.

The teens had been trick-or-treating in the area before the crash and were walking in the roadway on Haw River Road, with their backs to traffic, when they were hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban SUV, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials identified the girl who died as Aliyah Thornhill, who was a recent 9th grade student at Riverside High School in Durham.

The teen girl who died was wearing dark clothing and walking in an area of the road that did not provide ambient lighting, troopers said.

One of the girls was not injured and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, she later died.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash stayed at the scene and tried to help the teens until EMS arrived, troopers said.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Aliyah’s father released a statement to WGHP Tuesday afternoon: