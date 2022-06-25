DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they’re looking for the suspect in a deadly shooting after a teenage girl was killed in east Durham.

Durham police were called to the scene on the 300 block of S. Woodcrest Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

At the scene, they say they found a juvenile female who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Police told CBS 17 that somewhere between 25 to 30 shots were fired during the shooting.

The Durham Police Department is still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.

Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.