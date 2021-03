DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen girl was shot in Durham early on Wednesday, according to the Durham Police Department.

According to police, a girl believed to be 13 years old was shot in the thigh in a possible drive-by shooting around 4 a.m. in the 2700-block of Weldon Terrace.

The condition of the girl is not known at this time and there is currently no suspect information.

