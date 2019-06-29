Teen injured after gunshots fired along I-85 in Durham, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was injured after gunshots were fired along Interstate 85 on Friday afternoon, Durham police said.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. along I-85 north near the Club Boulevard exit, according to Durham police.

The incident happened while there was a disturbance along the side of the interstate, a Durham police officer said.

A bullet hit the windshield of a passing northbound car, which was not involved in the incident.

A 17-year-old boy, who was the front passenger of the car, was hit by flying glass. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

No other information was released.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss