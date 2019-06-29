Teen injured after gunshots fired along I-85 in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was injured after gunshots were fired along Interstate 85 on Friday afternoon, Durham police said.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. along I-85 north near the Club Boulevard exit, according to Durham police.

The incident happened while there was a disturbance along the side of the interstate, a Durham police officer said.

A bullet hit the windshield of a passing northbound car, which was not involved in the incident.

A 17-year-old boy, who was the front passenger of the car, was hit by flying glass. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

No other information was released.

