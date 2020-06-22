DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Sunday night.
The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane, according to a news release from Durham city officials.
A 19-year-old man died after he was shot, officials said. The suspect in the shooting is still on the run, according to the email.
The incident happened at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments.
No other information was released by police.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Family visits loved one at Raleigh nursing home window on Father’s Day amid COVID-19
- People react after crews dismantle 75-foot-tall Confederate monument at State Capitol
- Teen killed in Durham shooting, suspect on the run, officials say
- VIDEO: Dozens of Trump supporters host boat parade on Pamlico River
- 1 hospitalized in 2nd Raleigh shooting within hours