Teen killed in Durham shooting, suspect on the run, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane, according to a news release from Durham city officials.

A 19-year-old man died after he was shot, officials said. The suspect in the shooting is still on the run, according to the email.

The incident happened at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments.

No other information was released by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

