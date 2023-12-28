DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham 15-year-old who is known to frequent a particular bus terminal has been reported as a missing runaway.

Police said on Thursday afternoon that Talec Thompson was last seen on Dec. 15 in the area of Fayetteville and Pilot streets. That’s just under five miles from the bus terminal on W. Pettigrew Street that police said he is known to frequent.

Thompson is described as weighing approximately 100 pounds and stands about five feet, six inches tall. He was last seen wearing a hoodie and pants that were both beige in color.

Talec Thompson, 15.

Based on the above photo and description given by police, anyone who knows where he may be is urged to call Corporal W. Hunt at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29459.